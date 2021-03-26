Aberdeen Harbour unveils new chief executive

Port hire

New role: Bob Sanguinetti

Aberdeen Harbour Board (AHB) has appointed UK Chamber of Shipping CEO Bob Sanguinetti as chief executive to take over from Michelle Handforth.

He will take over the role in September following Ms Handforth’s decision to return to the rail industry. She takes on the role of managing director of Network Rail’s Wales and western England region.

Mr Sanguinetti is a veteran of the UK shipping industry and his task will be to steer the Aberdeen port towards its goal of becoming one of the largest in Scotland and a UK leader.

After graduating from Oxford University, Mr Sanguinetti served in the Royal Navy for almost three decades, rising to the rank of Commodore.

The former mariner served at sea and commanded several Royal Navy warships and a multinational coalition Task Group before working at the Ministry of Defence in a number of strategic roles. He assumed the role of CEO of the Gibraltar Port Authority in May 2014.

He was appointed CEO of the UK Chamber of Shipping in July 2018. His role included responsibility for the UK shipping industry’s relations with government and other relevant bodies (national and international) on all fiscal, economic, employment, safety and environment, security and other issues.

… more follows