17th outlet for D&G Autocare in 17th anniversary year

New garage

By a Daily Business contributor |

Expanding: D&G will open 17th outlet

D&G Autocare, Scotland’s premier independent garage group, has announced that its 17th outlet will open on 1 April on the 17th anniversary of the business, set up in Fife in 2004.

The new garage is to be situated just opposite the Shawfield Stadium in Rutherglen. It is a further consolidation of its position in the West of Scotland, adding to existing garages in East Kilbride and Airdrie.

Set up at a cost of £150,000, the facility will employ five staff and will provide a full servicing provision, including MOTs for Classes 4 and 7.

Experienced autocare professional, Shaun Clelland, previously the manager at D&G Autocare in East Kilbride, will head up the new garage which hopes to employ apprentices in the near future.

Notable for claiming an industry first a few years ago, when it launched an innovative vehicle management app to market, D&G, headquartered in Kirkcaldy, Fife, employs 150 people and has a £10 million turnover.

Commenting on the launch of the new Rutherglen garage, Peter Wood, director of operations, said: “We are delighted to offer both domestic and business customers in the Rutherglen area, a modern and accessible new garage carrying the trusted D&G name.

“It’s good news for the local economy at what has been an extremely difficult time for everyone. We look forward to building a strong clientele here in the coming months. This is a fantastic new location, just five minutes from Glasgow City Centre.

“It’s also an extremely happy coincidence that this opening of garage number seventeen is coinciding with our seventeenth anniversary.

“Looks like it’s a lucky number for us at this time.”

Mr Wood oversees operations for D&G’s fleet of garages stretching from Fife, Tayside, and Edinburgh, to Stirling, West Lothian and the West of Scotland.

“It was always our intention at launch to try to open a new garage every year, if we saw the correct opportunities in the right locations,” he said.

“It hasn’t worked out exactly like that, but we’re really pleased to have got to this total, especially given the pandemic, which is affecting every part of the economy. Each garage we open represents an overall investment in equipment and staff of over £150,000, which is a considerable amount of money.”

Mr Wood went on to say that the business operated a very successful apprenticeship scheme for both mechanics and administration staff.

“Three young people will be qualifying later this year across our group as a result of our apprentice scheme,” he said.

“It’s really important to us to keep this going, and even before the pandemic came along, we saw real value in this approach, providing us with young mechanics trained to our own standards, and administration staff that understand the business inside out. We would hope to take on an apprentice in the future at the Rutherglen garage.”

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

He also explained that D&G was a wholly-owned Scottish company, employing local people at each of its locations.

“This is important to stress, as many customers want to keep their business local, another legacy the pandemic has left us. We’re always keen to get involved in the grass roots communities around our garages and have in the past sponsored many local clubs and associations. It works well for us in spreading awareness of our branding and services, and we intend to keep going with this.”

D&G Autocare garages cover all servicing requirements from MOTs, tyres, exhausts and brakes, to suspension & clutches.

All car parts, including tyres and wheels, can be replaced. DVSA Authorised Testing Facilities (up to Class 7 Light Commercial Vehicles) are available in all branches, for company cars, fleet and lease.

This article is published under the terms of the DB Direct service