WSAH hires McKendrick as first chief executive

Health care

Chris McKendrick has been recruited by WSA Healthcare (WSAH) as its first chief executive.

Established in 2018 by David Watson and Shaz Ahmed, the Scotland-based progressive healthcare group offers therapeutic approaches, including the use of stem cells, to transform and improve longevity and quality of life.

Mr McKendrick (pictured) has experience of implementing growth strategies and leading businesses from the ground up to become global, multi-million pound brands.

His track record includes the restructuring and growth of companies such as Evans Cycles, Cath Kidston and Arran Aromatics, as well as PG Paper.

David Watson, WSAH co-founder, said: “We are now into year three of our business and growing rapidly, so this is the right time to introduce a CEO.

“Chris’s proven expertise and experience for putting in place the corporate structures that deliver value and direction is exactly what we need to build our business with strength and purpose for both domestic and international markets.”

Mr McKendrick said: “We are living in a health crisis and there’s a new understanding of the importance and significance of our immune systems.

“WSAH’s new therapies, as part of Scotland’s burgeoning life science sector, may previously have been regarded as dreams for the future and out of reach for the majority.

“But no longer – the clinic will be a major step towards making innovative therapies available for all, transforming lives.”