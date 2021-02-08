Wright to be unveiled as Kilmarnock manager

Rugby Park post

By a Daily Business reporter |

Tommy Wright: back in work (SNS Group)

Former St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has agreed to take over at struggling Kilmarnock and is expected to sign a contract today.

Wright, 57, left McDiarmid Park last May after seven years at the Perth club, where he won the Scottish Cup in 2014 and reached Europe twice.

Kilmarnock are 10th in the Scottish top flight, four points ahead of bottom club Hamilton Academical.

The Northern Irishman, who had been a candidate for the national job, will replace Alex Dyer, who left by “mutual consent” following just two wins in 11 matches.

His first game in charge will be on Wednesday at home to Motherwell.