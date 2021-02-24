Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car crash

Near fatal accident

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Carnage: Crash scene.

Tiger Woods’ golf career could be over after the American suffered serious leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery after his vehicle left the road and rolled down an embankment.

Woods was the sole occupant and no other car was involved in the incident, which left the former world No. 1 with “multiple injuries” to his legs according to US media reports.

The 15-times major winner was battling his way back to fitness after a fifth operation on his back and had been hoping to compete at The Masters at Augusta in April.

In 2017 Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence when he was found asleep at the wheel of his car, later pleading guilty to reckless driving.

He had five prescription drugs in his system as he recovered from the spinal fusion surgery that ultimately gave him a second golfing career. Officials have confirmed there was no evidence of such “impairment” on this occasion.

Woods ended an 11-year wait for a major title when he won the Masters in 2019 and is three behind Jack Nicklaus’ total of 18 major titles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods, who was wearing a seat belt, was fortunate to survive the crash in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“The interior, the cabinet of the vehicle was more or less intact,” he said.

“The front end was totally destroyed, the bumpers, everything totally destroyed, airbags deployed, all of that.

“However, thankfully the interior was more or less intact, which kind of gave him the cushion to survive what otherwise would have been a fatal crash.”

The R&A released a statement saying: “Our thoughts are with Tiger and his family at this time.”

Jack Nicklaus said: “Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery.”