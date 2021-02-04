Main Menu

Student accommodation

Watkin Jones snaps up student scheme

| February 4, 2021

Westfield Road scheme

Property development company S Harrison has sold a second large-scale development in Edinburgh to the provider of residential for rent homes Watkin Jones for an undisclosed sum. 

The site, on the corner of Westfield Road and Westfield Avenue, is close to Murrayfield Stadium and has planning permission for a 394-bed student development.

It was occupied by Sterling Furniture until the company relocated to Fort Kinnaird Retail Park.

In December S Harrison sold a site on Gorgie Road to Watkin Jones with permission for 248 bedrooms. It is expected to complete next year.

David Clancy, development director at York-based S Harrison, said: “Completing two significant sales to a leading name in the student accommodation sector in two months is a big coup and reinforces the strength of Edinburgh’s student property market.”

Since 1999, Watkin Jones has delivered more than 43,000 student beds across 130 purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) sites. The company is currently working on several schemes in Edinburgh, including a 216-bed student scheme in Dundee Street.

