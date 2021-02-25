Virtual tours sees property specialist keep firms afloat

PropTech

Michelle Milnes: good fortune

A property marketing specialist, who has seen her virtual tour business expand because of visitor restrictions, says she has been able to keep a number of other small firms afloat.

Michelle Milnes, founder of Scottish firm Property Studios, has recruited an additional eight staff, bringing headcount to 32 as the pandemic has forced clients to move to non-physical means of doing business.

She has seen a flood of new business and now has national contracts with more than 30 estate agents and 12 homebuilders. The extra work has led to a 50% jump in revenues while profits have increased by almost 400%.

Ms Milnes said: “We’ve worked hard for this success and the irony isn’t lost on me that it’s now coming as a result of the pandemic which has left so many other jobs and businesses flattened.

“It’s pleasing that our technology kept a number of smaller property agents from going out of business.

“While we’ve managed to weather this, we also appreciate our good fortune. The various lockdowns have played to our strengths, while the housing market has remained buoyant.”

The firm has been approached by organisations in hospitality and the arts, highlighting the potential benefits of the technology to help other struggling sectors.