US fund joins Scots investor Eos to back bio firms

Eos Advisory partners in St Andrews

Scottish investment firm Eos Advisory has entered into a partnership with US-based Kineticos Life Sciences to co-invest more than £10 million in early stage companies in Scotland.

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Kineticos has a biotech advisory practice and a related fund, the Kineticos Disruptor Fund, to invest in the advancement and commercialisation of clinical research over five years.

As part of the deal, St Andrews-based Eos will work with Scottish Enterprise and a range of other private and public investors.

The partnership will seek out Scotland-based investment opportunities that address large, unmet medical needs in oncology, neurosciences and rare diseases, new approaches to gene and cell therapies, and precision medicine technologies.

Kevin Grainger, founder and chairman of Eos Advisory, said: “This strategic transatlantic partnership between Eos and Kineticos will help find and fund breakthrough ideas from Scotland’s brightest life science entrepreneurs.

“In addition to the £10m Eos and Kineticos have committed, we will leverage additional equity capital from private, institutional and public sources to maximise the impact of these nascent oncology businesses.

“This funding, along with the commercial expertise of the Eos and Kineticos teams, will accelerate high skill R&D job creation in Scotland and subsequent commercial opportunities in the US which we hope will have a significant impact on improving the early diagnosis and treatment of cancer globally.”

Shailesh Maingi, founder and chairman of Kineticos, said: “The Kineticos Disruptor Fund’s mission is simple: to find cures for difficult to treat cancers and rare diseases.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

“The fund invests in cutting edge technology such as Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT), emanating from the world’s leading research scientists and universities. Scotland presents a unique opportunity with its rich history in life sciences innovation and entrepreneurial culture.

“With our partnership with the excellent Eos team, we hope to build upon the success of Scotland’s ecosystem and create a new path for collaboration between leading scientists in Scotland and the United States.”

Mark Bamforth, an investor in the Kineticos Disruptor Fund, said: “As a Scot, I am delighted to support this partnership which will help to fund and mentor Scottish companies to support their development and global growth.”