Two BiFab yards acquired by Harland & Wolff owner

£850,000 deal

Harland & Wolff is extending its UK footprint

Two of the three BiFab yards have been acquired by Infrastrata which owns the Belfast ship repair and offshore construction company Harland & Wolff and the Devon yard Appledore.

An £850,000 deal has been struck for the Methil and Arnish yards, but not the Burntisland facility.

The new owner will take on 29 remaining employees.

BiFab went into administration after failing to pick up work on a new offshore facility.

The new owner is paying £650,000 in cash for the assets with a further deferred consideration of up to £200,000 in cash, subject to achievement of future revenues targets.

These Scottish facilities will trade under the Harland & Wolff brand and will help the company deliver on its existing strategy for a UK-wide footprint quicker than it would have done with only its two existing sites

Management believes that the shipbuilding strategy that it has put in place is closely aligned to Government policy and could lead to some large contracts, both from Government and the private sector.

Accordingly, a number of negotiations are currently taking place on shipbuilding contracts, conversion projects and significant fabrication works.

It is also anticipating new work in the offshore sector. Harland & Wolff has seen a significant increase in the number of enquiries from wind farm developers for fabrication capabilities across its sites.

The Burntisland site is not included in the deal

John Wood, CEO of InfraStrata, said: “With this acquisition, we now have a footprint in Scotland, which is the hotbed for major wind farm projects as well as for shipbuilding programmes.

“We have now positioned ourselves strategically across the UK, with four sites capable of servicing our five core markets.

“This acquisition gives us the flexibility to optimise our operations across the Group and offer our clients the ability to fabricate faster and de-risk their exposure by offering multiple sites. As we move into larger contracts, it is crucial that we demonstrate the capacity to bid for and deliver on these projects.

“The acquisition of Bifab’s assets delivers that capability to us and will open up a larger demographic of tender opportunities.

“Most importantly, it is expected to substantially boost our existing sales pipeline success rate given that the fabrication risk carried by the project developers will drop significantly since we will now be more favourably located geographically than others.”