Tweedie to lead Scottish net zero initiative

Gavin Tweedie: ‘We must leave the place in a much better state than we made it’

Entrepreneur Gavin Tweedie has been appointed the first chairman of the Scottish NetZero Community, a group of individuals and organisations dedicated to supporting Scottish businesses on their journey to a Net Zero Carbon Future.

The Scottish Net Zero community is an initiative developed and supported by Scottish Business Network (SBN), a not-for-profit international membership organisation for Scottish entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Mr Tweedie’s role will be to grow the net zero community, build partnerships and ensure Scottish businesses are provided with the support to reduce their carbon footprint and increase their competitiveness.

Following a highly successful career working with North American high-tech companies, he decided to share his experience, skills, and network to the benefit of fellow entrepreneurs.

He is an active member of Scottish Business Network Gavin and has been involved in the design and development of the community.

He said: “I’m an outdoor enthusiast and strongly feel we have to protect the environment. We really owe it to the next generation to leave the place in a much better state than we made it.

“There are many knowledgeable and passionate people in the community who will provide the education, helping create awareness and influence the changes that are necessary. It will be an honour to help establish the organisation and its important role in enabling business to accelerate and support a NetZero, low carbon economy.”

Dr Martin Valenti, head of climate Enterprise & COP 26 at Scottish Enterprise, added: “Scotland’s businesses understand that doing good is good for business – and it is abundantly clear that the most effective way to build the world’s first NetZero economy is to be collaborative, bold and visionary.

“That’s why the appointment of Gavin Tweedie is so exciting and comes at the time of greatest need for businesses and for our planet.

“Having an entrepreneurial mindset and fearless approach to NetZero is exactly what Scotland needs and I expect to see a highly active business led and entrepreneurially driven approach making the climate emergency our climate opportunity for solutions.”

With COP26 scheduled to take place in Glasgow in November and the Scottish Government looking to take a lead on encouraging adoption on UN Climate Change targets Scotland will be a focal point for efforts to address Global Warming, as Paris was in 2015.

SBN chairman Russell Dalgleish added: “In order to achieve our goals to assist Scottish companies to adopt the Net Zero agenda as a critical part of their strategy we viewed the appointment of a dynamic chair of critical importance. We are delighted to have identified, in Gavin, someone with the commercial acumen and passionate commitment to our goals”.

The Scottish Net Zero Community will be holding an inaugural gathering on 18 February to bring together key individuals and to seek input from companies in Scotland on how to optimise the success of this initiative.