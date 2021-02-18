Thomson joins Dalmahoy as general manager

Hotel management

Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club has appointed hospitality professional Murray Thomson as general manager.

Mr Thomson (pictured), who started out as a linen porter in Edinburgh almost three decades ago, has spent his career working his way up through the ranks in operations, sales and marketing and latterly management for some of Scotland’s best-known hotels, including the Balmoral and Cameron House.

Dalmahoy, an independently-branded resort – which is currently closed to all guests with the exception of its golf members – will begin making preparations for reopening as soon as the Scottish Government gives it the green light to do so.

Mr Thomson will be responsible for the daily operations and strategic direction of the 208-room and seven-suite resort.

He said: “We have a great team here at Dalmahoy so the immediate focus will be on reopening our doors and welcoming guests back in the hopefully not-too-distant future. I then hope to embark on a journey that will set the hotel up for more positive times to come.”

Mr Thomson takes the reins from Alistair Kinchin who has retired after 18 years at the helm.

Mr Kinchin said: “Passing the baton to someone of Murray’s calibre and standing in our sector is a real triumph…I have no doubt he will be able to confidently steer the business through one of the most challenging times the hospitality sector has ever seen.”