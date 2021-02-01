Tennis Scotland nets deal with Murray clothing brand

Three-year partnership

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Proud: Andy Murray.

Tennis Scotland is meeting its commitment to provide a legacy for the achievements of Andy Murray by entering into a partnership with the Scot’s AMC clothing brand.

AMC, the brand created by the three-time Grand Slam winner and Castore, will become the organisation’s official apparel partner for the next three years.

The deal will see the next generation of tennis players in Scotland will wear AMC and the brand will provide bespoke kit for the wider Tennis Scotland coaching team and staff as well as the GB National Tennis Academy at the University of Stirling.

The agreement is also part of Tennis Scotland’s commitment to growing commercial partnerships with high-profile brands and Murray said: “I am proud to be able to bring AMC and Tennis Scotland together.

“We’ve spent a lot of time creating and designing a premium range of tennis apparel, and I am excited to be sharing it with the tennis family in Scotland. We intend to support grassroots through the partnership and hopefully inspire more people to take up the sport.”

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland CEO, said: “We know many of our young players see Andy as a role model and his involvement with AMC is something we look forward to supporting in Scotland over the next three years.

“It is the start of an exciting year ahead for Tennis Scotland following more increases in participation and club membership, harnessing the talent within the performance programmes and increasing indoor provision.”

Murray had been hoping to compete in this month’s Australian Open as a wild card entry but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19.

Last May, it was announced that Castore had signed a five-year deal with Rangers to become the club’s kit suppliers in an agreement worth a reported £20 million.

