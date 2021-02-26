Main Menu

Engineering report

Support schemes not alleviating Brexit pressures

| February 26, 2021
Paul Sheerin

Paul Sheerin: ‘harsh reality’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Support provided by the UK Government through the extension of the furlough scheme has enabled many companies to retain key skills and offset losses, says trade group Scottish Engineering.

But while this support is welcome, it hasn’t alleviated the pressure that many businesses are feeling at the hands of Brexit.

One in four companies (25%) responding to its latest quarterly survey say there has been “no impact” from post Brexit processes, but more than half (56%) report additional customs and logistics administration costs.

Scottish Engineering’s chief executive Paul Sheerin said that COVID vaccines at least present “a path out of where we are”.

But the “harsh reality of the end of the Brexit transition period” needs urgent attention and support from the UK Government “to ensure that the detriment our customers in Europe are currently experiencing can be removed, and their essential business retained.”  

Industry No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

London Stock Exchange

Stock market plunges; BoS monitor; IAG; Rightmove

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES 4.30pm: Sell-off in London The FTSE 100 plunged 169 points (2.5%)Read More

H2.0 bus

Alexander Dennis unveils hydrogen powered bus

Under development: the H2.0 bus Falkirk bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis has announced that its nextRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.