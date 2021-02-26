Support schemes not alleviating Brexit pressures

Engineering report

Paul Sheerin: ‘harsh reality’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Support provided by the UK Government through the extension of the furlough scheme has enabled many companies to retain key skills and offset losses, says trade group Scottish Engineering.

But while this support is welcome, it hasn’t alleviated the pressure that many businesses are feeling at the hands of Brexit.

One in four companies (25%) responding to its latest quarterly survey say there has been “no impact” from post Brexit processes, but more than half (56%) report additional customs and logistics administration costs.

Scottish Engineering’s chief executive Paul Sheerin said that COVID vaccines at least present “a path out of where we are”.

But the “harsh reality of the end of the Brexit transition period” needs urgent attention and support from the UK Government “to ensure that the detriment our customers in Europe are currently experiencing can be removed, and their essential business retained.”