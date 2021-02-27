Sturgeon blamed as Scots Debenhams stores stay shut

No clearance sale

Debenhams will not reopen for clearance sales in Scotland (pic: Terry Murden)

Debenhams will add 647 redundancies in Scotland to the growing toll of retail job losses after announcing that none of its 15 stores north of the border will reopen for stock clearances.

The company blamed the Scottish Government’s decision to delay the re-opening of non-essential stores.

Its shops in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will reopen briefly from 12 April so the remaining stock can be sold before closing for good. But shops in Scotland will remain closed until 26 April.

Fashion retailer Boohoo has bought the Debenhams brand and its website for £55 million but it will not take on any of its stores or workforce.

The department store chain is being wound down and in total about 12,000 jobs are likely to be lost.

In a statement, Debenhams said it intended to re-open stores in England, Wales and Northern Ireland “for a short period… as soon as government restrictions allow”.

“Because this timeline does not align with those expected in other parts of the UK and therefore with the planned wind-down of the Debenhams business, regrettably our 15 stores in Scotland will now not reopen and are closed permanently.”

Joint administrator Geoff Rowley said: “The Debenhams liquidation clearance continues online, and will restart in stores in England, Wales and Northern Ireland once restrictions allow.

“We regret that Debenhams’ Scottish stores will not be able to reopen, and would like to thank all those employees affected for their commitment to Debenhams during what I know has been an extremely unsettling time.”

The affected stores are in:

Aberdeen

Ayr

Dumfries

Dundee

Dunfermline

East Kilbride

Edinburgh

Falkirk

Glasgow city centre

Glasgow Silverburn

Inverness

Leith

Livingston

Perth

Stirling