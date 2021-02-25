Stevenson heads Burness Paull FS regulatory team

Financial services specialist Caroline Stevenson has joined law firm Burness Paull as head of its dedicated financial services regulatory team.

Peter Lawson, chairman, said: “Caroline comes with an outstanding track record, helping to set up Sainsbury’s Bank’s regulatory team and delivering innovative work from major institutions in private practice.

“She is an ambitious new addition who will lead a service line that builds on our traditional strengths in the financial services sector.

“The financial services industry is also being disrupted by new regulatory and technological developments, and we are committed to having the best possible support in place to meet the needs of clients as they adapt to these changes.”

Ms Stevenson said: “The financial services sector is such a hive of activity in Scotland and the potential for future growth is enormous.”