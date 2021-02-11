Stark hired to establish hiyacar in Scotland

Car hire

Car-sharing platform hiyacar has hired Keith Stark as business development lead to coordinate the company’s expansion in Scotland, whilst also helping to facilitate its growing presence in London and Bristol.

With more than 14 years of experience in the car sharing industry, Mr Stark (pictured) grew Enterprise Car Club, formerly CityCarClub.

Throughout his tenure, he established car clubs in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling, Inverness and Dundee, overseeing the growth of the platform from just 16 vehicles and 400 members, to 400 cars and in excess of 12,000 members. This built the company into a profitable, multi-million pound turnover business.

He also managed the implementation of local authority and NHS fleet management programmes and was the first to introduce electric vehicles into the Scottish car club fleet.

Hiyacar will be launching this year in Edinburgh, the company’s first introduction outside England.

Co-founder and CEO of hiyacar, Graeme Risby said: “We are extremely excited to have Keith as part of the hiyacar team. His knowledge and experience within the Scottish car sharing industry will be incremental when introducing our brand to a new audience outside of England.”