SSE and Acciona to develop Iberian offshore market

Joint venture

Installation at Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm developed by SSE Renewables

SSE Renewables has signed a joint venture with Spanish renewables group Acciona, to develop the offshore wind markets off the Iberian coast.

The deal forms part of Perth-based SSE Renewables’ recently declared £15 billion plan to extends its interests to international markets.

Spain and Portugal have both set net zero emissions targets for 2050 and are two of the leading countries in Europe for renewable energy in terms of capacity built to date and ambitions for the future.

The Spanish Government is expected to publish an offshore wind strategy this year.

Together, SSE Renewables and Acciona will create a 50-50 JV with expertise throughout the development, construction and operation of offshore wind and wider renewables, as well as in the Iberian market and regulatory landscape.

The exclusivity agreement includes scope to jointly explore other offshore wind markets beyond Spain and Portugal.

Jim Smith, managing director of SSE Renewables said: “Partnering with a well-established Spanish renewable developer will enable SSE Renewables to bring its offshore wind expertise to help Spain and Portugal achieve their ambition to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

“It also demonstrates our intent to build our strong wind energy pipeline beyond the UK and Ireland.”

Rafael Mateo, CEO of Acciona Energy, added: “A partnership with SSE Renewables will allow us to accelerate our entry into the offshore wind market, where we also see great potential.

“It is a natural step forward in our strategy of providing the best possible alternatives for clients looking for clean energy solutions.”