SSE aims to become global wind farm business

A turbine for the Seagreen development

Renewable energy giant SSE is planning to become Britain’s first global wind farm business under a £15 billion plan to expand beyond the UK and Ireland.

Chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies wants to build wind farms in continental Europe, the US and Japan over the next decade.

The Perth-based company has already submitted plans to develop Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm in partnership with Danish investment fund Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

‘There is nobody on the planet building more offshore wind businesses than we are right now,” Phillips-Davies he told MailOnline.

“Between now and the end of the decade you could easily see £14billion, £15billion of investment being spent by us.”

The FTSE 100 firm has the largest offshore wind development pipeline in the UK and Ireland including the £9bn Dogger Bank wind farm off the coast of North Yorkshire which will be the world’s largest offshore windfarm when complete in 2026.

It is also building Seagreen, a £3bn joint venture with Total, which will be Scotland’s largest wind farm.

SSE has focused on wind and hydro electricity since selling its UK domestic supply business to Ovo Energy last year.

Mr Phillips-Davies said he would be keen to partner with BP and Shell on renewable projects as they transition towards greener energy.