Spire’s Skypark deal; empty homes plea; Swan backed

Property briefs

Space plan expanding

Spire Global UK has signed a pre-let deal for nano-satellite manufacturing at Skypark in Glasgow.

The deal will see Spire move from an 11,200 sq ft unit to a 29,511 sq ft purpose-built facility on a 10-year lease.

Spire Global collects data from space to monitor aviation, maritime and weather patterns across the world.

The expanded facility will include offices as well as a test facility and enable Spire to grow its workforce.

James Pearson, Spire’s head of global communications, said: “Scotland has become a vital part of Spire’s European growth, as Glasgow has produced more satellites than any other city in Europe, including over 100 launched from Spire.

“New funding will enable Spire to establish a stronghold in the UK and continue to design, build, test, and integrate satellites entirely within one building in Skypark, Glasgow. Our aim is to offer the most effective weather forecast in the world and to make Scotland a leading region in the European space sector.”

Empty homes plea

Local authorities are being urged to bring almost 50,000 empty homes back into use as part of Covid-19 recovery plans or risk them becoming the symbol of economic crisis.

According to Scottish Government figures published in December, 47,333 properties in Scotland had been empty for six months or more, up 16% (6,370) from the previous year.

The Scottish Empty Homes Partnership’s 10th annual conference will hear that the full impact of Covid-19 on the number of long-term empty homes is still emerging, and the figures may continue to rise for some time.

Glasgow homes approved

Affordable housing developer Swan Group has secured planning permission to build 151 homes in the east end.

The company has recently concluded a contract with PfP Capital to deliver the homes.

The Newhall Street development is part of the Clyde Gateway regeneration project, two miles from the city centre.

Stirling station refurbishment

Network Rail is to being a 10-month programme of work the refurbishment of the non-glazed roof of Stirling rail station.

The £3 million project will involve repairs to the main station building and some platform buildings.

Richard Kinsella, route asset manager for Network Rail, said: “The project will be delivered in phases to minimise the impact on the operation of the station.

“Scaffold encapsulation and hoardings will be in place throughout to physically separate the work from public areas.

“There will be no disruption to train services.”