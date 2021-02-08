Simpson & Marwick adds Alston Law to portfolio

Denise Loney & Rob Aberdein

Simpson & Marwick has added Glasgow-based re-mortgaging and debt recovery company Alston Law to its portfolio of brands.

Alston Law’s 40-strong team provide legal services almost exclusively to FCA-regulated companies in the financial sector and has contracts with more than 40 house builders, panel managers and lenders across the UK.

Its support staff and systems, including HR, finance, marketing and IT, will be the foundations for the growth of Simpson & Marwick and its 6,000 sq ft office in Renfield Street will become the national headquarters of the company.

The Alston Law brand will continue for all litigation and debt recovery services, however all property and conveyancing services, including remortgages, will now be part of Simpson & Marwick.

Rob Aberdein, managing partner at Simpson & Marwick, said: “We know the lender services sector well. This is a tremendous opportunity to develop an area where we have the technology, understand regulatory compliance.”

Denise Loney, managing director of Alston Law, will remain as a director with Simpson & Marwick. She said: “We’re incredibly proud of the team and what they have achieved.

“Becoming part of a firm like Simpson & Marwick is the ideal way to start the next, exciting chapter for the firm and I have no doubt that everyone involved will go on to enjoy considerable success.”

Richard Loudon, chairman of Simpson & Marwick said: “Adding the Alston Law specialisms to our property-related work is a superb addition to the business.”

In October Simpson & Marwick and its 30-strong team of lawyers and estate agents became part of Moray Group which launched in September with a promise to harness the latest tech to transform the customer experience of professional services in Scotland.

In January Moray Group announced that the Edinburgh legal and property specialist, which dates back to 1886, would become its primary, national legal brand.

Moray Group has a financial target of achieving a turnover of £10m by the end of 2021. On the legal side its focus will be on estate agency, conveyancing, debt recovery, wills and executries, powers of attorney, family law and accessible corporate law for SMEs.

With offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and North Berwick, the group intends further rapid expansion, driven by acquisitions of well-established legal firms with untapped potential. It will also bolt on services including financial services and property letting.