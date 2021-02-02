Shepherd and Wedderburn lures Dentons team

Legal switch

Eleanor Kerr: currently leads the Dentons team

Shepherd and Wedderburn has lured a team of 20 from Dentons to create one of Scotland’s largest private client practices.

The new arrivals, led by partners Eleanor Kerr and Alexis Graham, will increase the size of Shepherd and Wedderburn’s private client practice to 46.

They will join on 1 April and will remain based primarily in Glasgow.

Ms Kerr, who currently leads the Dentons team, specialises in a wide range of private client matters.

Andrew Blain, managing partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: “We have been looking at opportunities to invest in and grow our private client practice for some time.

“Eleanor and Alexis are recognised as leaders in their field and together have over 45 years’ experience.”

Malcolm Rust, head of private client at Shepherd and Wedderburn, added: “The arrival of the Dentons team will allow us to extend our service to clients nationally and internationally.”