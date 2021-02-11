Royal Mail retains ‘temps’ Shell revises carbon target

Daily Business Live

7am: Royal Mail retains ‘temp’ staff

Royal Mail has kept on 10,000 out of the 33,000 seasonal workers who joined for the Christmas peak to deal with increased traffic during the latest lockdowns.

It has delivered more parcels than ever before during the quarter spanning Christmas.

The company delivered 496m parcels during the last three months of 2020, 30% higher than the same period in 2019, it said.

Letters volumes were down by 14% but parcel numbers up by 30%. On its busiest day in the last quarter the company delivered 11.7m parcels, a third more than the busiest day during the first national lockdown in 2020.

Shell carbon target

Royal Dutch Shell has revealed a new set of targets to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, with carbon intensity reductions to include third party oil and gas the company sells as products.

The energy company said a “comprehensive carbon management approach” it was undertaking would “deliver value for our shareholders, our customers and wider society.”

It had already set a goal to be a net zero emissions energy business by 2050 and it restated its belief on Thursday that total carbon emissions for the company peaked in 2018 while oil production peaked in 2019.

Omega contract and new chairman

Omega, the Scottish medical diagnostics company, has confirmed a contract with the Department of Health and Social Care to provide manufacturing capacity for COVID-19 lateral flow antigen tests, as part of the UK Government’s well-publicised target of producing two million lateral flow tests per day.

In a trading update the company said revenue is expected to be approximately £9.3 million with an EBITDA loss in the region of £2.1m to £2.3m.

Omega has also announced the appointment of Dr Simon Douglas as non-executive chairman with immediate effect.

Markets

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones closed just 61 points (0.2%) higher, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were slightly lower as traders awaited developments on the stimulus package.

Japan’s Nikkei was also only slightly up – 0.19% – while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.45% before its early close for the national holidays.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange was closed for the Chinese New Year holiday.