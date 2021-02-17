SE grant funding supports DTG’s cybersecurity tool

Network resilience

Ian Campbell: ‘breakthrough’

Digital Technologies Group has received Scottish Enterprise Research & Development (R&D) grant funding to develop a tool to help pharmaceutical and process industries build their resilience to cyber attacks.

The Ayrshire-based company’s operations director, Ian Campbell said companies installing complex digital technologies to deliver process efficiencies using big data and smart analytics are becoming more dependent than ever on digital networks.

DTG has spent months developing its product which Mr Campbell believes is a “breakthrough cybersecurity solution.”

The size of the Scottish Enterprise grant funding was not disclosed.

Joe McArdle, innovation specialist at Scottish Enterprise, said: “As the impact of Covid-19 continues to be felt across the economy, it’s vital that Scottish businesses are innovative, ambitious and outward-looking.

DTG is a fantastic example of a business using innovation to develop its offering, and we wish Ian and his team all the best as they launch this new cyber assessment tool.”