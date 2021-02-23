Main Menu

Bookies in talks

Scottish Grand National may swap dates with Aintree

By a Daily Business sports reporter | February 23, 2021
Davy Russell winning second Grand National

Davy Russell celebrates after Tiger Roll wins the Grand National for a second time

The Scottish Grand National could be brought forward by a week in a controversial swap of dates with the Grand National to allow bookmakers to cash in on the biggest betting day of the year.

Currently, horseracing’s biggest and most wagered-on event is scheduled for 10 April, two days before betting offices will be allowed to reopen.

Swap dates with the Scottish Grand National has been proposed, pushing the Ayr meeting forward by a week and moving the Aintree showpiece back to 17 April.

Simon Clare, PR director for Ladbrokes Coral, is quoted by The Daily Mail saying: “If there was a way the Grand National could be put back a few days, it would deliver a massive boost for the sport.”

The paper reports that the British Horseracing Association is in talks with operators.

