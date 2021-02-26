Scots tech firms take lead in UK growth schemes

Key listings

Talking Medicines co-founders: Jo Halliday and Elizabeth Fairley

Three Scottish technology firms have been listed in UK-wide schemes aimed at helping their growth plans.

Talking Medicines, based in Glasgow, has been chosen as one of the UK’s ‘First 100’ digital health innovators whose work will be showcased to international healthcare organisations and governments.

Each of the 100 companies has a proven track record of benefiting the lives of healthcare professionals and patients in the NHS and private health sector.

They include innovators who have underpinned the country’s response to COVID- 19, and others whose ground-breaking technology can address the issues facing healthcare systems across the globe.

Jo Halliday, chief executive at Talking Medicines, said: “As the world has become increasingly digitised, so has the patient voice become increasingly empowered. While this poses challenges for the pharmaceutical industry, it also holds opportunities to develop and deliver services and medicines, designed to meet patient needs.”

Vistalworks part of cyber programme

Glasgow-based Vistalworks has taken part in a cyber security programme to help the UK lead the fight against cybercrime.

It was chosen to be part of the National Cyber Security Centre’s ‘Cyber Accelerator’ scheme.

Vicky Brock: learning

Vistalworks, which recently completed its role in the Accelerator, has developed an intelligence service for national law enforcement agencies, which can examine illicit trade for relevant jurisdictions and focus areas to reveal where to target protection measures.

Vicky Brock, founder and CEO of Vistalworks, said: “Taking part in the programme at the National Cyber Security Centre has enabled us to learn more about the challenges we face.”

LiberEat joins TechNation cohort

Scottish Healthtech company LiberEat has been selected as a member of this year’s TechNation cohort of ambitious tech entrepreneurs.

It is one of 10 early-stage scaleup winners of its nationwide competition, Rising Stars. These companies have been selected because they are at the forefront of UK technology, across a range of subsectors, providing solutions such as digitally connecting healthcare workers with communities, digital recruitment for schools, and tools for online content creators.

LiberEat makes life easier for people with dietary restrictions. It provides bespoke menus, supermarket grocery options, and recipes to users with options filtered by their requirements.

Barry Leaper, MD, said: “The team at Libereat have achieved a huge amount in the last year despite the difficult environment and it’s great to have this opportunity from Tech Nation to raise awareness of our story, just as we have begun growing the business rapidly and have several exciting announcements coming.”