Scots hospitality staff use lockdown to upskill

Aberdeen-based new business owner Chris Reynolds used the course to hone his skills

Bar, hotel and restaurant staff are using the lockdown to develop their skills for new opportunities when the sector re-opens.

Since November more than 160 from across Scotland’s licensed trade have taken part in drinks company Diageo’s Hospitality Elevator training programme.

Delivered in partnership with the charity Springboard and Ayrshire College, the programme has been designed to provide specialist support and is free to join.

The six-week course forms part of Diageo’s Learning for Life programme, an ongoing commitment to supporting the on-trade sector’s ability to attract, retain and nurture talent.

More than 2,000 individuals across the UK have graduated from the programme, with 85% going on to further training or employment and 79% securing long-term employment.

Nicola Reid, Learning for Life Manager at Diageo, said: “It’s fantastic to have had such a strong uptake of our Hospitality Elevator course since it relaunched as an online offering in November.

“Times are incredibly tough for the hospitality industry at the moment which is why it’s important that we continue to commit significant investment to helping those in the industry to train, improve their skills and stay motivated.”