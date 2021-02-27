SBN events: virtual sessions with Network experts

Calendar

March 8 at 2pm GMT: Celebrate International Women’s Day with Illumi.Nation

Join SBN and Africa Scotland Business Network as we enter a new global dialogue on illuminating every nation, one individual at a time. Learn from our inspirational panelists on how pursuing balance and authenticity in their business and personal lives played a major role in their success and the people they inspire every day. Click on image for joining details:

March 16 at Noon GMT: Utilising LinkedIn to sell internationally, with Fraser Morrison

“Selling is easy if you have an ethical structure, clear processes and metrics that sit around your model”.

Join us for this interactive session with Fraser Morrison, of 1000Steps, as he takes the audience through the best ways to utilise LinkedIn when selling internationally form his base in Singapore. Click on image for joining details:

March 16 from 4.30pm GMT: Diversity and Inclusion Going Global (SBN Members Only)

This special event will be showcasing the importance, and benefits, of building a diverse and inclusive team when growing your business internationally. We will hear from experienced and passionate panelists in this session, chaired by Ruby Sweeney. Click on image for joining details:

We will also have another Masterclass, this month with financial adviser and former warfare officer with the Royal Navy, Louise Worrall.

Join us to hear her experience in manning ships in the Suez Canal, as well as her experience in the boardroom with St James’s Place Wealth Management.

We will have another event for 18.03 but that is still being confirmed, will let you know once the links are live.