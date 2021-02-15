Main Menu

SBN events: check out times and joining details

By a Daily Business reporter | February 15, 2021

A week of events are ahead of us and here are dates, times and how to join.

As all these events will be virtual, full joining details will be added to the event listing on the Members Portal as well as being sent to all attendees prior to the event. 

Leading in the Next Normal, with R. Michael Anderson – 16/02 at noon GMT
https://members.sbn.scot/events/600a954d6c85c4000786396c/description

Scottish Business Showcase: Hear from three Scottish Business Leaders and an exclusive Masterclass – 16/02 with networking starting from 4.30pm GMT
https://members.sbn.scot/events/6009c1dc6c85c40007863944/description

Insights on Global Free Trade Agreements from the UK’s Chief Trade Negotiation Advisor – 18/02 at 11am GMT
https://trade-agreement-insights.mystrikingly.com/

Net Zero Scot Community Digital Conference – 18/02 from 2pm GMT
https://net-zero-scot-conference.heysummit.com/

