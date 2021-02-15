SBN events: check out times and joining details

Calendar

A week of events are ahead of us and here are dates, times and how to join.

As all these events will be virtual, full joining details will be added to the event listing on the Members Portal as well as being sent to all attendees prior to the event.

Leading in the Next Normal, with R. Michael Anderson – 16/02 at noon GMT

https://members.sbn.scot/events/600a954d6c85c4000786396c/description

Scottish Business Showcase: Hear from three Scottish Business Leaders and an exclusive Masterclass – 16/02 with networking starting from 4.30pm GMT

https://members.sbn.scot/events/6009c1dc6c85c40007863944/description

Insights on Global Free Trade Agreements from the UK’s Chief Trade Negotiation Advisor – 18/02 at 11am GMT

https://trade-agreement-insights.mystrikingly.com/

Net Zero Scot Community Digital Conference – 18/02 from 2pm GMT

https://net-zero-scot-conference.heysummit.com/