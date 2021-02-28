Saints in heaven after historic cup victory

Scottish League Cup Final

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Joy: St Johnstone (pic: SNS Group)

Livingston 0 St Johnstone 1

Hampden Park

St Johnstone’s historic Scottish League Cup victory brought the added bonus of a financial windfall for the Perth club.

The narrow victory over Livingston courtesy of Shaun Rooney’s first-half header brought the Saints their second piece of silverware as well as a six-figure bonus.

The McDiarmid Park side are the biggest beneficiaries of a 17% increase in the Betfred Cup’s total prize money to over £2.6 million, with the tournament winners banking £300,000.

For a club which had posted a loss of £20,000 loss for the financial year to May 2020 and no fans expected back at football until next season, the cash will make their historic triumph all the sweeter.

St Johnstone took the honours in front of a deserted Hampden Park due to Covid restrictions, with victorious manager Callum Davidson saying: “I’m just gutted the fans aren’t here to see us win this for the first time in 137 years I think it is, but that’s just life at the moment and we’ll just enjoy it and hopefully one day we can enjoy it with all the supporters back in Perth.

“It’s not the largest squad, but every player I can trust.

“You look at Liam Craig and Callum Booth – they have been out the team but come in and play really well. Liam Craig, for his first cup final at 34 years old, tremendous.”

Livingston boss David Martindale praised his opponents.

He said: “I don’t think the occasion got to the boys. I’d rather give St Johnstone credit for how they pressed us and managed the game.

“I just told the boys to bottle up that feeling they have right now but I’m proud of them. You don’t always get everything in life. This can’t define our season. I will move on from this and try to secure top six as fast as we can. That’s got to be the aim now.”