Robertson to chair Street Soccer Scotland

Charity

Malcolm Robertson, founding partner of Edinburgh-based strategic consultancy Charlotte Street Partners, has been announced as the new chairman of Street Soccer Scotland.

Founded in 2009 by David Duke, Street Soccer Scotland is a social enterprise and charity which uses the power of football to create positive change, by providing purpose, opportunity and connection for adults and young people experiencing social exclusion

Mr Robertson, pictured, is currently chairman of UNICEF UK’s Scotland Advisory Board. He will bring more than 20 years of experience in strategic leadership to the social enterprise, which uses football-inspired training and personal development as a medium to empower people who are affected by social exclusion, and to make positive changes in their lives.

He is joined on the board by Sabina Kadic-Mackenzie and Jamie McCall, who will be appointed in March. Both have been involved with the charity for a number of years in advisory roles.

Ms Kadic-Mackenzie is an experienced third-sector communicator and partner at Charlotte Street Partners, and has worked with a number of charities including Shelter Scotland, Fresh Start, UNICEF UK, the Children’s Parliament, Sistema Scotland and the Scottish Youth Parliament. Mr McCall is currently vice president for consumer direct marketing at Nike EMEA.

Mr Robertson said: “Every conversation I have with David Duke is an inspiring one. In creating Street Soccer, he put his own deeply personal experiences to work, helping countless people meet and overcome often complex challenges.

“I am immensely proud to be joining Street Soccer at such an important time, when the power of sport to change people’s lives for the better is needed more than ever.”

Mr Duke said: “Ever since we kicked off in 2009, our organisation has benefited from the great support and expertise of volunteer trustees and board members.

“As we approach our 12th year of service, we are delighted to welcome Malcolm as our chair – as well as Sabina and Jamie – to support our vision and growth, ensuring that we can support more people in our communities.

“They each bring a wealth of experience, skill and leadership and I believe with their partnership we will accelerate Street Soccer’s vision together as one.”