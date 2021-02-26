River plan will ‘reconnect Clyde with city centre’

Team appointed

Scheme will regenerate both banks

A design team has been appointed to lead the £25m regeneration of the banks of the River Clyde in central Glasgow.

Architects Hawkins\Brown and civil and structural engineering firm Civic Engineers will lead the project focused on Custom House Quay on the north side of the river and Carlton Place on the opposite bank.

The project – funded by the Glasgow City Region City Deal – will see the embankment expanded out into the Clyde by up to 20 metres to upgrade the quay walls.

The development aims to reconnect the city centre to the river, see the creation of more public, green space and create an attractive river frontage that helps to fulfil the city’s aspirations of a ‘River Park.’

With the project now getting underway, it is hoped that public consultation for the first stage will take place during the summer months.

The lead design team will work alongside Harrison Stevens, Urban Movement, Arch Henderson, Turley, Atelier Ten, LLP, New Practice, Turner & Townsend and ITP Energisec,

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council and chairman of the Glasgow city region cabinet, said: “We want the Clyde to be an economic and social centre for Glasgow again and the appointment of a design team is a really important landmark.”

Stephen O’Malley, co-founding director of Civic Engineers, said: “This ambitious project presents an incredible opportunity to reconnect the Clyde with the city core, allowing buildings, activity and people to pivot towards the river and capitalise on this world class, south facing setting and all of the vitality this reframed amenity will bring.”

Peter McLaughlin, partner at Hawkins\Brown, added: “In replacing the quay wall and creating development platforms with active ground floors and high quality public realm and landscape, the project offers the opportunity to reconnect Glasgow City Centre to the River Clyde and contribute to the creation of a river park by reactivating the river frontage and making this a place for the people of the city to use and enjoy.”