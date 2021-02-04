Redpath to make Scotland debut at Twickenham

Guinness Six Nations Championship

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Debut: Cameron Redpath (pic: SNS Group)

Former England youth star Cameron Redpath will make his Scotland debut against the Six Nations holders at Twickenham this weekend.

The French-born 21-year-old appeared for England U20s at the 2019 World Cup in Argentina and trained with Eddie Jones’ Six Nations squad last spring without winning a cap.

Head coach Gregor Townsend was delighted when the Bath centre elected to play for Scotland, the youngster following in the footsteps of his father Bryan, who went on to captain his country.

Townsend has named Redpath in his team for their opening Six Nations fixture on Saturday, his inclusion one of five changes to the starting line-up from the final 2020 Guinness Six Nations match against Wales in Llanelli in October.

Full-back Stuart Hogg will lead the side in the Calcutta Cup fixture, as Scotland welcome back fly-half Finn Russell into the team after the Racing 92 player missed the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup through injury.

Among the five changes a new pair of wings will feature as Sean Maitland and Duhan van der Merwe both start. In the pack, Matt Fagerson is selected at No. 8 and George Turner starts at hooker to make his Six Nations debut.

Experienced scrum-half Ali Price will partner Russell in the half-backs, with Chris Harris alongside Redpath in the centre. Up front, Rory Sutherland and Zander Fagerson will pack down with hooker Turner in the front-row. Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray continue their second-row partnership, with Hamish Watson and Jamie Ritchie completing the pack.

“It’s always a pleasure to welcome a new player into our squad and we are looking forward to Cam Redpath winning his first cap on Saturday,” said Townsend.

“We have been really impressed with Cam’s contributions in the time he has been with us in camp. There are a number of experienced players in the backline to help make his transition to Test rugby go as smoothly as possible, and he has the mindset and skillset to thrive at this level.”

The head coach added: “We learned a lot about ourselves and where the game is going during our Autumn campaign, and we aim to build on this base during the next seven weeks. We are set for a huge challenge against England as we will be facing one of the best teams in the world.”

The clash represents the 150th anniversary of the first international match between the countries at Raeburn Place in Edinburgh and to mark the occasion each Scotland player in the starting XV will have the corresponding name from the 1871 team embroidered onto their shirt.

Scotland: Hogg (capt); Maitland, Harris, Redpath, Van der Merwe, Russell, Price; Sutherland, Turner, Z. Fagerson, Cummings, J Gray, Ritchie, Watson, M. Fagerson.

Replacements: Cherry, Kebble, WP Nel, R Gray, Graham, Steele, Van der Walt, Jones.