Realise acquires Optinergy’s NI maintenance division

Turbine work

Realise maintains wind turbines including these at Auchreddie

Realise Energy Services has acquired Optinergy (NI), the Northern Ireland medium wind turbine operation and maintenance arm of Optinergy (ROI), a technical services provider.

Perth-based Realise said the deal further enhances its position in the sector across the UK. It is part of the Randolph Renewables Group and services a large portfolio of Vestas, WTN, Bonus, Micon and similar turbines.

Optinergy (ROI), which is not part of the acquisition and deals with the larger scale windfarm sector, will continue to trade as normal in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

However, following the acquisition, Realise and Optinergy (ROI) will continue working together to provide additional key services and solutions to the wind industry.

Last October Realise Energy Services purchased the medium wind service and maintenance business Wind Technik Nord UK from parent company Wind Technik Nord GmbH, subsequently rebranding the business as Realise WTN UK.

Sheridan Jenkins, managing director of Realise Energy Services, said: “We are very receptive to talking to other companies in the medium wind sector about mutually beneficial opportunities at this time.”

Aiden Watters, managing director, Optinergy Ltd (ROI) said: “The Realise team have developed an excellent business with a very strong focus on customer service.”