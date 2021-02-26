Rangers to play Slavia Prague in Europa League

Last 16

By a Daily Business reporter |

Rangers drawn against Czech team

Rangers were drawn against Czech club Slavia Prague in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The first leg will be played at Ibrox on Thursday 11 March 11 and the return match on Thursday 18 March.

Slavia Prague, conquerors of Leicester City in the last round, are one of six teams that Rangers have not met in the competition.

Slavia Prague boss Trpisovsky said before the draw he wanted to bring Slavia back to Britain for the Europa League Round of 16.

“To play against Rangers would be fantastic, not only because I have never been there,” he said.

Rangers have lost both of the matches they’ve played against AC Milan, Tottenham and Arsenal. It’s four straight defeats against Dutch champions Ajax. Rangers have also lost three and drawn once against Premier League Man Utd.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will make a return to Old Trafford after Manchester United were drawn against his current club AC Milan. He played for United between 2016-18.

Of the last 16 there are four previous winners of the competition: Ajax (1992), Manchester United (2017), Shakhtar Donetsk (2009) and Tottenham (1972 and 1984).

Full draw

Ajax v Young Boys

Dynamo Kiev v Villareal

Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiakos v Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v AC Milan

Slavia Prague v Rangers

Granada v Molde