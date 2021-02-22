Rangers could win Premiership at Parkhead

Scottish title race

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

So close: Steven Gerrard likely to lift trophy (pic: SNS Group)

Rangers are within three matches of clinching their first Scottish Premiership title for a decade after Celtic suffered a surprise defeat to strugglers Ross County.

Jordan White’s 71st-minute header earned County a second win over Celtic in three months after their November League Cup success in Glasgow.

Celtic’s loss to the Highlanders on Sunday leaves them trailing Rangers by 18 points with eight games left.

Steven Gerrard’s side will guarantee the title with a draw in the Old Firm game on 21 March if they win their next two matches against Livingston and St Mirren. However, they could win it as early as 6 March, if Celtic lose to Aberdeen next Saturday.

With the title now all but guaranteed it will mark the culmination of the Ibrox’s club’s fightback from the dark days of financial trouble and demotion to the fourth tier in 2012. Despite being in the Premiership since 2016-17, they have encountered a formidable Celtic team which has won four trebles.

Neil Lennon: wants to continue (pic: SNS Group)

The 2010-11 season was the last time Rangers won the Scottish league when Walter Smith masterminded their third title in a row. He also secured the Scottish League Cup at the expense of Celtic in what was his last campaign as manager of the club.

They amassed 93 points in their last title-winning season and won the division by a point, edging ahead of Celtic to clinch their 54th Scottish league title.

The title race went down to the wire, with Rangers securing silverware in last game of the season and they did so in style, by beating Kilmarnock 5-1 at Rugby Park.

Former Liverpool and England captain joined the club on the 4 May 2018 but has so far been unable to add any silverware in the Ibrox trophy cabinet.

With one hand on this year’s Premiership trophy he is equally keen to make headway in Europe and this week could lead Rangers to a last 16-berth in the Europa League when they take on Royal Antwerp.

After last night’s defeat Lennon admitted his side “let the fans down” as they stumbled again in their forlorn pursuit of 10 in a row.

Despite the defeat, Lennon maintained his stance that he wants to continue to lead Celtic, and says the club need to rebuild.

“So far I’ve not been told anything otherwise,” he said when asked about his future. “I love this job, I love the club. This has been a difficult season but you always want to rebuild and go again.”