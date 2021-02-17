R&A planning family golf centre in Glasgow

Sports facility

Proposed facility in Glasgow

Golf’s governing body The R&A wants to build a community golf centre in Glasgow that it hopes will encourage people into the sport.

It aims to redevelop the public course at Lethamhill to create a family-focused venue providing access to a nine-hole course, par 3 course, putting greens, short-game area, adventure golf and a 25-bay floodlit driving range for visitors to enjoy a wide range of golf activities, including shorter forms of the sport.

Additional features including a café, fitness studio, indoor simulator and movie theatre, education room and retail area are also being planned as part of a central hub that would offer views north over nearby Hogganfield Loch to the Campsie Fells and south to the City of Glasgow.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “We want to make golf more welcoming and inclusive for people of all ages and backgrounds and so we need to appeal to them by offering a variety of fun and affordable activities that entice more families and young people into the sport.

“We are excited by the prospect of establishing a facility in the very heart of the local community in north-east Glasgow that provides an accessible pathway into golf and inspires people to get out, have fun and experience the many health benefits that playing golf with family and friends can provide.”

It is hoped the new facility will be open in the summer of 2022.