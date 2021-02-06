Power of Scotland blows England away

Guinness Six Nations

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

We did it: Stuart Hogg leads the celebrations (pic: SNS Group)

England 6 Scotland 11

Twickenham

England had no answer to the power of Scotland as Gregor Townsend’s side rewrote the history books at Twickenham.

The Scots hadn’t won in London since 1983 but produced one of their best displays in modern times to shock the tournament favourites.

The visitors dominated the game from the opening whistle, forcing Eddie Jones’ side into more than 170 tackles on a day to remember for Scottish rugby as a 38-year wait for glory was ended in style.

Two years ago, Scotland came within seconds of victory after a rousing comeback but had to settle for a 38-38 draw.

There was to be no mistake this time, with Townsend’s troops controlling proceedings to record just their fifth win at the home of English rugby.

With Jonny Gray and Cameron Redpath outstanding among a team of heroes, the margin of victory could easily have been greater.

Leading 8-6 at half-time thanks to Duhan van der Merwe’s try, Scotland refused to allow England into the game and could even afford a yellow card to Finn Russell as they continued to dominate possession.

Two missed penalties could have proved costly for the Scots but they withstood an English team which was lacking its usual forceful pressure as well as some key players who may have made a difference.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg speaking to ITV Sport, said: “We believed in each other and to a man deserved it. We got excited during the week we knew we could put in a performance. If we got everything right we stood a chance of winning.

“We stood firm defensively, and that was the winning of the game. We went for multi phase and caused England problems. We are not going to get too far ahead, enjoy this and then onto Wales next week.”

England captain Owen Farrell said: “Massive credit to Scotland first and foremost, for the way they played. They got a fair bit pf momentum off the back of a few penalties form us, they kept us out.

“We compounded them [errors] today. We didn’t get a proper foothold in the game.

“We can talk about the attack and the defence, but it’s all joined up. We are going to have to look at the game as a whole and look at how we can get back some momentum from today.”

The Scots play Wales at Murrayfield next weekend, with this year’s championship also seeing Ireland and Italy visit Edinburgh.

In the earlier match in Rome, France swept aside Italy 50-10, scoring seven tries in the process.

Scorers:

Scotland: Tries – Van der Merwe. Penalties – Russell (2)

England: Penalties – Farrell (2)

Team line-ups

Scotland:15-Stuart Hogg (capt); 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Cameron Redpath, 11-Duhan van der Merwe; 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price; 1-Rory Sutherland, 2-George Turner, 3-Zander Fagerson; 4-Scott Cummings, 5-Jonny Gray; 6-Jamie Ritchie, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Matt Fagerson

Replacements:16-David Cherry, 17-Oli Kebble, 18-Willem Nel, 19-Richie Gray, 20-Gary Graham, 21-Scott Steele, 22-Jaco van der Walt, 23-Huw Jones

England:15-Elliot Daly; 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Ollie Lawrence, 11-Jonny May; 10-Owen Farrell (capt), 9-Ben Youngs; 1-Ellis Genge, 2-Jamie George, 3-Will Stuart; 4-Maro Itoje, 5-Jonny Hill; 6-Mark Wilson, 7-Tom Curry, 8-Billy Vunipola

Replacements:16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Beno Obano, 18-Harry Williams, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-Ben Earl, 21-Dan Robson, 22-George Ford, 23-Max Malins