Pick Protection partners with security giant G4S

Rebecca Pick: transformational deal

Pick Protection, the personal alarm system, has secured a partnership with stock market-listed security giant G4S that will see them bid jointly for business.

They have already submitted a bid for a £1 million contract to supply Forestry and Land Scotland with employee protection solutions.

The partnership enables any lone working employee to use Glasgow-based Pick Protection’s apps or devices to covertly summon assistance via a GPS connection to G4S’s alarm receiving centre.

Rebecca Pick, who created the alarm in 2014, said the partnership will transform the long worker industry.

She sees significant opportunities to scale and reach more customers through G4S’s 10,000 UK customers and sales capabilities, while G4S will draw on Pick Protection’s technical solutions.

“The partnership brings lone worker protection to the mass market, with micro-organisations to multinational organisations able to purchase these solutions from both G4S and Pick Protection alike,” she said.

The partnership has been more than four years in development following a a meeting shortly after Pick Protection raised £2m from investors in 2016.

Ms Pick secured a meeting with senior executives within G4S Secure Solutions. But although G4S was impressed with the concept there were problems integrating with the G4S monitoring platform.

Following further work on integration capabilities the partnership was agreed.

G4S, which has more than half a million employees around the world, is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen.

Commenting on the partnership with Pick Protection, Paul Fitzgerald, account director, G4S Monitoring UKI, said: “In a world of changing work environments, Pick Protection is providing G4S with best in class solutions to support a variety of lone worker needs.

“Through their responsiveness and expertise, Pick Protection is proving to be a valuable partner for G4S, with some exciting collaborations to come.”