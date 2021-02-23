Phoenix recruits Chawla as marketing director

Insurance and savings

Phoenix Group, the UK savings and retirement business, has recruited Sangita Chawla from Aegon as marketing director for its savings and retirement business.

The appointment forms part of Phoenix’s continued investment in a strong and sustainable open business that will help more people on their journey to and through retirement.

Phoenix Group is acquiring the Standard Life brand from its strategic partner Standard Life Aberdeen.

Ms Chawla (pictured) will be responsible for managing the Standard Life brand for the open savings and retirement businesses.

At Aegon Ms Chawla was responsible for the investment solution strategy for the UK workplace and retail business, and, as head of investment solutions strategy, led the firm’s retirement income and ESG propositions.

She has over 25 years’ experience covering both workplace and intermediary channels and has also held senior roles within distribution, investment, marketing and propositions at Aon, Schroders and Fidelity.

Ms Chawla will work closely with Colin Williams, Phoenix’s incoming managing director, pensions and savings, and report into Andy Curran, CEO savings and retirement UK and Europe.

Mr Curran said: “As we grow our open business, we are investing in a market-leading team with specialist skills and a proven track record of delivery, placing customers at the heart of everything we do.

“Sangita has a strong track record of building integrated marketing programs and will play an important role in developing our propositions for all of our stakeholders.”

Ms Chawla said: “I’m very much looking forward to further strengthening the market presence of this well-established brand in the savings and retirement market, and to working with my new colleagues to make the most of the opportunities we now have.”