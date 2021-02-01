Peter Vardy’s GenZ Leaders targets young Scots

Health support

Peter Vardy: supporting children

A foundation backed by car dealer Peter Vardy has launched GenZ Leaders to help lift the spirits of young Scots.

GenZ Leaders is an online based programme to be rolled out initially through secondary schools in Scotland later this year.

With the Covid-19 pandemic causing disruption in schools and the dramatic rise in mental health issues amongst children and young people, the GenZ Leaders programme has pledged £100,000 to help fund organisations that support the mental health and wellbeing of young people.

Peter Vardy, chief executive of the foundation, said: “we can all see the effect the pandemic is having on children.

“They miss both their routine, their educational opportunities, and their friends, so we want to help support the amazing organisations that are helping to tackle the frightening increase in mental health issues amongst children and young people.

“The GenZ Leaders programme has been set up to support all children to develop the skills they need for the modern world. And, as far as we are concerned, that starts with recognising the importance of good mental health in children.”

In 2020 the Peter Vardy Foundation donated more than £500,000 to charities and communities to help support them through the Covid-19 Pandemic, and this year will continue to work closely with these groups to provide support.