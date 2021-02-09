Offshore supplier PSG backs Cromarty freeport bid

Investment plea

PSG: supporting the port

Offshore energy supplier PSG Marine & Logistics has joined the bid to create a freeport in the Cromarty Firth.

It is backing private, public and academic organisations which are hoping the port can be included among the UK government’s 10 freeports.

Aside from the port itself, support for the initiative has come from Global Energy Group, Port of Inverness, The University of the Highlands and Islands, and The Highland Council on the Opportunity Cromarty Firth steering group.

The Scottish Government, which last November rejected the freeport proposal has since reversed its policy and is now seeking to develop the idea around so-called ‘green ports’.

If successful it is anticipated that a Cromarty Firth freeport would attract considerable inward investment into the Highlands.

PSG Marine & Logistics, based at the deep water facilities of the Port of Cromarty Firth, is a key provider of logistical and marine support solutions in the offshore energy sector and for projects being undertaken in the Cromarty Firth.

It has delivered major port marshalling scopes for the Moray East Offshore Wind Farm, as well as project support to Kincardine Floating Offshore Wind Farm.

Steve Clark, managing director at PSG, said: “The Cromarty Firth is uniquely positioned to offer the perfect location as a freeport, bringing with it the opportunity to maximise job creation and levels of economic growth across the Highlands and Scotland that has not been seen since oil boom in the 70’s.”

Bob Buskie, chief executive of Port of Cromarty Firth, speaking on behalf of Opportunity Cromarty Firth, said: “The Cromarty Firth has an incredible opportunity on its doorstep, with the proposed acceleration in offshore wind deployment.

“Our ambitions include an advanced manufacturing plant, a serial production facility for floating offshore wind structures and the creation of a hydrogen hub in the area.

“These opportunities combined would be transformational for the whole of Scotland and would create sustainable jobs and business opportunities.

“Through our collective assets and resources, we will work to ensure the benefits of implementing a freeport in our region are realised.”