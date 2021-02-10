Nigg awarded logistics deal for Seagreen wind farm

Turbine handling

Nigg will handle logistics

Global Energy Group’s Port of Nigg facility near Inverness is to provide logistics support to Scotland’s biggest offshore wind farm.

The yard has been selected as the marshalling, storage and logistics base for around 114 wind turbine foundation structures destined for the Seagreen offshore farm being constructed in the Firth of Forth.

The 1,075 MW project will support 141 jobs in Tain, including 93 permanent roles already on-site and the creation of 48 roles at the port.

The announcement will offer some consolation to those dismayed by the recent awarding of contracts to overseas suppliers which led to the loss of jobs at BiFab in Fife.

Seagreen is a £3bn joint venture between Total and SSE Renewables, and will be Scotland’s largest and deepest offshore wind farm when complete, 27km off the Angus coast.

It will provide enough green energy to power more than 1.6 million homes, equivalent to two-thirds of all Scottish homes.

Seagreen will displace more than two million tonnes of carbon dioxide from electricity generated by fossil fuels every year – similar to removing more than a third of all of Scotland’s annual car emissions and making a significant contribution to Scotland’s net-zero ambition by 2045.

Scotland’s Energy Minister, Paul Wheelhouse, welcomed the contract as a further boost to Scottish offshore renewables and the country’s green recovery.

“The Scottish Government is committed to supporting the offshore renewables sector in Scotland,” he said.

“We are working hard to ensure that we support the supply chain to increase the contract value it secures from these future offshore wind opportunities and this latest contract win will help further enhance the Port of Nigg’s strong track record and capabilities.”

Foundation installation at Seagreen is expected to commence in the second half of 2021 and last for 12 months.

Since the start of 2020 SSE Renewables has begun construction on three offshore and onshore wind projects in Scotland with a combined investment of around £3.5 billion.