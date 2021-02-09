Nicol to stand down at law firm Thorntons

Change at top

Craig Nicol: markets significantly impaired

Craig Nicol is to stand down after 10 years as managing partner at Scottish law firm Thorntons.

He will be replaced from June by partner Lesley Larg, an IP specialist who has been on the firm’s board for several years.

Thorntons reported a 2.6% growth in turnover for the year to 31 May 2020 to £30.5 million, with profits increasing by 12%.

The most recent financial results represent the first full year since it acquired the Edinburgh operation of Morisons.

Commenting on the latest figures, Mr Nicol said: “Like many businesses, our trading for the last months of the financial year were hit by the onset of COVID-19.

“Many of our markets were significantly impaired and, in the case of the residential property market, closed completely. Court closures meant significant challenges in our Dispute Resolution teams.”