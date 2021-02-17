New Town homes and office development approved

Scheme backed

The development will replace RBS offices

A hotel and 350 homes will be built on the site of former Royal Bank of Scotland offices in Edinburgh’s new town have the plan was approved by the council.

The New Town Quarter is being developed by Ediston and Orion and has involved four formal public consultation events.

The £250m plans include a 116 bedroom hotel which fronts onto Dundas Street to the west, Eyre Terrace to the east and onto the new public realm link route to the south.

The main entrance will sit at the junction with Dundas Street. The hotel block is expected to include a bar and restaurant.

A portion of the ground level is a double height area with café, restaurant and lounge area.

An office block is located on the south west corner of the site covering a 9,820 sqm gross external area. There is also a retail unit of 282 sqm at street level on Dundas Street.