New home to help Edinburgh Rugby realise potential

Construction completed

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

New home: Edinburgh Rugby (pic: SNS Group).

Nearly three years after it was first announced, construction of Edinburgh Rugby’s first permanent home has been completed at a cost of £5.7 million.

The purpose-built stadium situated in the shadows of Murrayfield will hold around 7,800 supporters, with seating for 5,800 fans and around 2,000 safe-standing.

The completion of the project includes World Rugby certification for contact training and playing on the new 3G surface, meaning the Edinburgh Rugby squad can now begin training in the ground.

Current restrictions to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic mean that the stadium will be used primarily for team training purposes in the short-term until fans can be welcomed safely.

Edinburgh Rugby managing director Douglas Struth, said: “I have always said that this is a game-changing project for us and Edinburgh Rugby has always been a club of huge potential.

“Our new stadium will now go a long way to helping us realise that potential.

“The hard work really kicks on from here. The new stadium is fantastic but it is nothing without our fans here to fill it. That is a magnificent target to focus the mind and we can all really look forward to that moment.”

Scottish Rugby chief operating officer Dominic McKay said: “After many years of exhausting stadium and playing ground options for the club in the local area, we made this significant investment to develop a venue to help the team grow and provide a great spectator experience.

“We are fortunate to have space within the BT Murrayfield campus to comfortably accommodate the new stadium and retain practice pitches for all elements of rugby.

“We believe we have delivered a stadium that will help Edinburgh Rugby realise its potential.”

The new stadium will be open to applications for use from other rugby teams, sports and events, as well as from the wider community.

Fagerson ban

Scotland’s Zander Fagerson has become the second red-carded player in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations championship to be given a hefty ban.

The forward’s four-match suspension after being sent off in the match against Wales will rule him out of the remainder of the campaign and one club match with Glasgow Warriors.

Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony was banned for three matches for his red card the previous week against Wales.

A Six Nations statement said Fagerson accepted that he had committed an act of foul play, but did not accept that it warranted a red card.