Murrays invest in Suji health and fitness device

The Suji device has changed fitness training

Tennis champion Jamie Murray and his wife Alejandra have invested in a health and fitness startup based in Edinburgh.

SujiBFR has developed a smart fitness device that claims to dramatically reduce pain and increase muscle strength during exercise.

The Murrays join a six-figure investment round led by BioCity Group which also involved Scottish Enterprise, Gabriel Investment Syndicate and Creator Fund.

The investment will be used for product development and customer growth, and create technical jobs.

The backing comes as SujiBFR announces a partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association – the first of its kind with a national governing body.

Investor: Jamie Murray wearing the device

The firm’s Suji Devices will be assigned to players on tour, while also making it one of a number of technologies available at its National Tennis Centre for players supported through the governing body’s Elite, Pro Scholarship and Men’s & Women’s Programmes.

SujiBFR’s founder, Alexander Birks, set up the company after a successful career in boxing.

He said: “The idea for SujiBFR grew out of my own experience recovering from a traumatic sports injury. I felt frustrated by the length of time it would take to return to peak performance and started looking for fitness solutions that could help.

“The device can be used by anyone to help reduce pain and improve muscular performance.”

Jamie Murray believes the system could benefit athletes at every level. He said the device “acts as an effective tool when I’m on the road with limited access to gym equipment.

“It’s a perfect example of how investment in new solutions can help athletes to reduce pain, optimise performance and recover after injury.”

The device is already used to support training and injury recovery at the English National Ballet, Edinburgh Rugby and Loughborough University.