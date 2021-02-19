Main Menu

£900,000 contract

Mott MacDonald to oversee Waverley revamp

| February 19, 2021
View from Waverley Bridge

Proposed view from Waverley Bridge

Network Rail has appointed Mott MacDonald as the design contractor for the makeover of Edinburgh Waverley rail station.

The £900,000 contract will see Mott MacDonald develop the concept designs, which were revealed back in August, for transforming the capital’s main station.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “Our city stations, and the economies they support, will be key to how the country recovers from the impact of COVID-19 and nowhere more so than in our Capital.

“As restrictions ease and people begin to move around the country again, designing a station that works for the city, both now and in the future, is an important step to creating a modern, vibrant transport hub that will attract people to the railway and provide a distinctive and fitting gateway for people arriving into Edinburgh.”

The Waverley Masterplan, a partnership between Scottish Government (Transport Scotland), City of Edinburgh Council and Network Rail.

