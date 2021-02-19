Mott MacDonald to oversee Waverley revamp

£900,000 contract

Proposed view from Waverley Bridge

Network Rail has appointed Mott MacDonald as the design contractor for the makeover of Edinburgh Waverley rail station.

The £900,000 contract will see Mott MacDonald develop the concept designs, which were revealed back in August, for transforming the capital’s main station.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “Our city stations, and the economies they support, will be key to how the country recovers from the impact of COVID-19 and nowhere more so than in our Capital.

“As restrictions ease and people begin to move around the country again, designing a station that works for the city, both now and in the future, is an important step to creating a modern, vibrant transport hub that will attract people to the railway and provide a distinctive and fitting gateway for people arriving into Edinburgh.”

The Waverley Masterplan, a partnership between Scottish Government (Transport Scotland), City of Edinburgh Council and Network Rail.