Chairman resigns

Michael quits KPMG amid ‘stop moaning’ probe

| February 12, 2021
Bill Michael

Bill Michael: upset staff

Bill Michael, the UK chairman of accountancy firm KPMG, has resigned following a backlash over remarks made to staff which dismissed concerns about COVID crisis fatigue.

Mr Michael reportedly told the online gathering involving hundreds of workers on Monday that they should stop “moaning” and “playing the victim card”.

Mr Michael, who earned £1.7 million last year, apologised for his comments but stepped aside while the company initiated an independent investigation.

KPMG confirmed today that he had resigned and would leave at the end of the month.

Mr Michael said his position was “untenable” and added that he was “truly sorry that my words have caused hurt amongst my colleagues”.

He said: “I love the firm and I am truly sorry that my words have caused hurt amongst my colleagues and for the impact the events of this week have had on them.

“In light of that, I regard my position as untenable and so I have decided to leave the firm.”

‘Stop playing the victim card’ – why Bill Michael stepped aside

