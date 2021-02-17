Marine veteran Bruce joins board of CNE

Shipping

By a Daily Business reporter |

Hybrid power solutions company, Carbon Neutral Energy (CNE), has appointed Callum Bruce as its first non-executive director to help build the business, following the announcement that it is to embark on a major fund raise.

Mr Bruce joins the CNE board with 35 years in the marine and shipping industries. As chief executive of North Star Shipping for over 20 years, he was responsible for the growth and operation of its fleet of offshore support and emergency response and rescue vessels. .

CNE is aiming to attract £300 million to further develop and roll-out its products to meet the growing challenge of storing and using electricity produced from renewable sources.

Chairman and interim chief executive, Mark Patterson, said: “Callum’s extensive contacts in and knowledge of shipping and marine will be invaluable.”

Mr Bruce added: “This is an extremely exciting space to be in right now. I have been hugely impressed with what CNE has achieved in the last year.”