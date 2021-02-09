MadeBrave adds Plant and Lancaster to board

Branding

Jenny Plant and Philip Lancaster

MadeBrave, the brand agency, has added healthcare specialist Jenny Plant and former WPP team leader Philip Lancaster to its board.

Ms Plant has 30 years experience in marketing and advertising having led Publicis LifeBrands, the London-based global hub for Publicis Healthcare Communications Group, and other senior healthcare comms roles for Havas Health and Sudler & Hennessey.

Her core role will be to bring her account management expertise to Glasgow-based MadeBrave’s client services team.

Mr Lancaster has 35 years of global client leadership experience, having held senior roles with WPP, JWT and the Bates Group.

He has worked with some of the largest and most reputable brands in the world.

Andrew Dobbie, founder of MadeBrave, said: “The appointments of Jenny and Philip strengthen MadeBrave’s leadership team at an important time following some game-changing client wins.”